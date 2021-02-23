Earnings results for New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC)

New Mountain Finance Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 02/24/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.3. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.32.

Analyst Opinion on New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for New Mountain Finance in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $10.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 18.30%. The high price target for NMFC is $11.00 and the low price target for NMFC is $9.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

New Mountain Finance has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company's average rating score is 2.67, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. New Mountain Finance has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC)

New Mountain Finance is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 9.80%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. New Mountain Finance does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of New Mountain Finance is 94.49%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on EPS estimates, New Mountain Finance will have a dividend payout ratio of 100.00% in the coming year. This indicates that New Mountain Finance may not be able to sustain their current dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC)

In the past three months, New Mountain Finance insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $28,700.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 9.09% of the stock of New Mountain Finance is held by insiders. Only 34.51% of the stock of New Mountain Finance is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC



Earnings for New Mountain Finance are expected to decrease by -1.64% in the coming year, from $1.22 to $1.20 per share. The P/E ratio of New Mountain Finance is -1,222.78, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. New Mountain Finance has a P/B Ratio of 0.92. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

