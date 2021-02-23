Earnings results for New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT)

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 02/24/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.09. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.2.

Analyst Opinion on New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for New York Mortgage Trust in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $4.08, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 0.16%. The high price target for NYMT is $7.00 and the low price target for NYMT is $2.50. There are currently 5 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

New York Mortgage Trust has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.38, and is based on 3 buy ratings, 5 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $4.08, New York Mortgage Trust has a forecasted downside of 0.2% from its current price of $4.09. New York Mortgage Trust has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT)

New York Mortgage Trust is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 9.78%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. New York Mortgage Trust has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of New York Mortgage Trust is 62.50%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, New York Mortgage Trust will have a dividend payout ratio of 64.52% next year. This indicates that New York Mortgage Trust will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT)

In the past three months, New York Mortgage Trust insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.60% of the stock of New York Mortgage Trust is held by insiders. 53.30% of the stock of New York Mortgage Trust is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT



Earnings for New York Mortgage Trust are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.29) to $0.62 per share. The P/E ratio of New York Mortgage Trust is -4.09, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of New York Mortgage Trust is -4.09, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. New York Mortgage Trust has a P/B Ratio of 0.78. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here