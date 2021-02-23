Earnings results for Oasis Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:OMP)

Oasis Midstream Partners LP is expected* to report earnings on 02/24/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.67. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.11.

Analyst Opinion on Oasis Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:OMP)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Oasis Midstream Partners in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $9.50, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 40.25%. The high price target for OMP is $11.00 and the low price target for OMP is $8.00. There are currently 6 hold ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Oasis Midstream Partners has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.00, and is based on no buy ratings, 6 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $9.50, Oasis Midstream Partners has a forecasted downside of 40.3% from its current price of $15.90. Oasis Midstream Partners has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Oasis Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:OMP)

Oasis Midstream Partners is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 13.58%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Oasis Midstream Partners does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Oasis Midstream Partners is 63.34%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on EPS estimates, Oasis Midstream Partners will have a dividend payout ratio of 98.63% in the coming year. This indicates that Oasis Midstream Partners may not be able to sustain their current dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Oasis Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:OMP)

In the past three months, Oasis Midstream Partners insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 6.49% of the stock of Oasis Midstream Partners is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Oasis Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:OMP



Earnings for Oasis Midstream Partners are expected to decrease by -36.52% in the coming year, from $3.45 to $2.19 per share. The P/E ratio of Oasis Midstream Partners is 227.18, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 33.32. The P/E ratio of Oasis Midstream Partners is 227.18, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Oils/Energy sector average P/E ratio of about 26.27. Oasis Midstream Partners has a P/B Ratio of 0.89. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here