Earnings results for Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII)

Oceaneering International, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 02/24/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.22. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.03.

Analyst Opinion on Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII)

10 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Oceaneering International in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $6.83, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 31.37%. The high price target for OII is $10.00 and the low price target for OII is $4.00. There are currently 9 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII)

Oceaneering International does not currently pay a dividend. Oceaneering International does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII)

In the past three months, Oceaneering International insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $290,732.00 in company stock. Only 1.80% of the stock of Oceaneering International is held by insiders. 83.41% of the stock of Oceaneering International is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII



Earnings for Oceaneering International are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($0.52) to ($0.66) per share. The P/E ratio of Oceaneering International is -1.34, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Oceaneering International is -1.34, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Oceaneering International has a P/B Ratio of 0.92. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

