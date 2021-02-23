Earnings results for OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW)

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited is estimated to report earnings on 02/24/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.21. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.09.

OneSpaWorld last announced its earnings results on November 14th, 2020. The reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 million. OneSpaWorld has generated $0.16 earnings per share over the last year. OneSpaWorld has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 24th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for OneSpaWorld in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $7.67, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 23.56%. The high price target for OSW is $9.00 and the low price target for OSW is $7.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

OneSpaWorld has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.67, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $7.67, OneSpaWorld has a forecasted downside of 23.6% from its current price of $10.03. OneSpaWorld has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

OneSpaWorld does not currently pay a dividend. OneSpaWorld does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, OneSpaWorld insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 12.10% of the stock of OneSpaWorld is held by insiders. 66.04% of the stock of OneSpaWorld is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for OneSpaWorld are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.80) to ($0.31) per share. The P/E ratio of OneSpaWorld is -2.52, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of OneSpaWorld is -2.52, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. OneSpaWorld has a P/B Ratio of 0.95. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

