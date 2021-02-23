Earnings results for OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX)

OptimizeRx Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 02/24/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.09. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.1.

Analyst Opinion on OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for OptimizeRx in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $58.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 6.75%. The high price target for OPRX is $70.00 and the low price target for OPRX is $50.00. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

OptimizeRx has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 3 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $58.00, OptimizeRx has a forecasted downside of 6.8% from its current price of $62.20. OptimizeRx has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX)

OptimizeRx does not currently pay a dividend. OptimizeRx does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX)

In the past three months, OptimizeRx insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $432,212.00 in company stock. Only 8.10% of the stock of OptimizeRx is held by insiders. 62.41% of the stock of OptimizeRx is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX



Earnings for OptimizeRx are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.08) to $0.17 per share. The P/E ratio of OptimizeRx is -163.68, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of OptimizeRx is -163.68, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. OptimizeRx has a P/B Ratio of 19.62. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

