Earnings results for Orion Group (NYSE:ORN)

Orion Group Holdings, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 02/24/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.08. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.05.

Analyst Opinion on Orion Group (NYSE:ORN)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Orion Group in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $6.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 7.79%. The high price target for ORN is $6.50 and the low price target for ORN is $6.50. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Orion Group (NYSE:ORN)

Orion Group does not currently pay a dividend. Orion Group does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Orion Group (NYSE:ORN)

In the past three months, Orion Group insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 9.00% of the stock of Orion Group is held by insiders. 56.90% of the stock of Orion Group is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Orion Group (NYSE:ORN



Earnings for Orion Group are expected to decrease by -20.93% in the coming year, from $0.43 to $0.34 per share. The P/E ratio of Orion Group is 10.77, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 32.80. The P/E ratio of Orion Group is 10.77, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Construction sector average P/E ratio of about 30.97. Orion Group has a P/B Ratio of 1.29. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

