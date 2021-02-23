Earnings results for Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR)

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 02/24/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-1.26. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.02.

7 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Par Pacific in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $16.21, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 1.85%. The high price target for PARR is $23.00 and the low price target for PARR is $8.00. There are currently 6 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Par Pacific has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.14, and is based on 1 buy rating, 6 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $16.21, Par Pacific has a forecasted downside of 1.9% from its current price of $16.52. Par Pacific has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Par Pacific does not currently pay a dividend. Par Pacific does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, Par Pacific insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 4.80% of the stock of Par Pacific is held by insiders. 92.87% of the stock of Par Pacific is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for Par Pacific are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($4.31) to ($1.47) per share. The P/E ratio of Par Pacific is -3.65, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Par Pacific is -3.65, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Par Pacific has a P/B Ratio of 1.30. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

