Earnings results for Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK)

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 02/24/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.08. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.81.

Analyst Opinion on Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $18.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 138.41%. The high price target for PRTK is $22.00 and the low price target for PRTK is $14.00. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK)

Paratek Pharmaceuticals does not currently pay a dividend. Paratek Pharmaceuticals does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK)

In the past three months, Paratek Pharmaceuticals insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $837,222.00 in company stock. Only 7.70% of the stock of Paratek Pharmaceuticals is held by insiders. 49.03% of the stock of Paratek Pharmaceuticals is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK



Earnings for Paratek Pharmaceuticals are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.68) to ($0.42) per share. The P/E ratio of Paratek Pharmaceuticals is -3.07, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings.

