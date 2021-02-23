Earnings results for PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN)

PC Connection, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 02/24/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.56. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.83.

Analyst Opinion on PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for PC Connection in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $50.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 5.07%. The high price target for CNXN is $50.00 and the low price target for CNXN is $50.00. There are currently 1 hold rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

PC Connection has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.00, and is based on no buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $50.00, PC Connection has a forecasted downside of 5.1% from its current price of $52.67. PC Connection has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN)

PC Connection does not currently pay a dividend. PC Connection does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN)

In the past three months, PC Connection insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $92,300.00 in company stock. 58.10% of the stock of PC Connection is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 44.02% of the stock of PC Connection is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN



Earnings for PC Connection are expected to grow by 27.40% in the coming year, from $2.08 to $2.65 per share. The P/E ratio of PC Connection is 22.70, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 33.32. The P/E ratio of PC Connection is 22.70, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Retail/Wholesale sector average P/E ratio of about 35.84. PC Connection has a P/B Ratio of 2.32. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here