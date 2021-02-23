Earnings results for Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO)

Perdoceo Education Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 02/24/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.34. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.33.

Analyst Opinion on Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Perdoceo Education in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $20.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 48.15%. The high price target for PRDO is $20.00 and the low price target for PRDO is $20.00. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Perdoceo Education has a forecasted upside of 48.1% from its current price of $13.50.

Dividend Strength: Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO)

Perdoceo Education does not currently pay a dividend. Perdoceo Education does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO)

In the past three months, Perdoceo Education insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $3,955,805.00 in company stock. Only 3.55% of the stock of Perdoceo Education is held by insiders. 91.90% of the stock of Perdoceo Education is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO



Earnings for Perdoceo Education are expected to grow by 11.84% in the coming year, from $1.52 to $1.70 per share. The P/E ratio of Perdoceo Education is 7.71, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 33.32. The P/E ratio of Perdoceo Education is 7.71, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Consumer Discretionary sector average P/E ratio of about 48.41. Perdoceo Education has a PEG Ratio of 0.49. PEG Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued. Perdoceo Education has a P/B Ratio of 2.20. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

