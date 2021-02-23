Earnings results for PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI)

PGT Innovations, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 02/24/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.16. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.1.

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for PGT Innovations in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $17.30, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 24.39%. The high price target for PGTI is $23.00 and the low price target for PGTI is $12.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

PGT Innovations does not currently pay a dividend. PGT Innovations does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, PGT Innovations insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 4.20% of the stock of PGT Innovations is held by insiders. 88.65% of the stock of PGT Innovations is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for PGT Innovations are expected to grow by 22.11% in the coming year, from $0.95 to $1.16 per share. The P/E ratio of PGT Innovations is 35.20, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 33.32. The P/E ratio of PGT Innovations is 35.20, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Construction sector average P/E ratio of about 30.95. PGT Innovations has a P/B Ratio of 3.10. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

