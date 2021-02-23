Earnings results for Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB)

Photronics, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 02/24/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jan 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.11. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.16.

Photronics last released its earnings data on December 8th, 2020. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $149.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.87 million. Its quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Photronics has generated $0.52 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.2. Photronics has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, February 24th, 2021. Photronics will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, February 24th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Photronics in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $13.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 2.48%. The high price target for PLAB is $13.00 and the low price target for PLAB is $13.00. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Photronics has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 2 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $13.00, Photronics has a forecasted downside of 2.5% from its current price of $13.33. Photronics has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Photronics does not currently pay a dividend. Photronics does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, Photronics insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $911,392.00 in company stock. Only 3.82% of the stock of Photronics is held by insiders. 86.18% of the stock of Photronics is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for Photronics are expected to grow by 13.92% in the coming year, from $0.79 to $0.90 per share. The P/E ratio of Photronics is 25.15, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 33.32. The P/E ratio of Photronics is 25.15, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 76.03. Photronics has a P/B Ratio of 0.91. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

