Earnings results for QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP)

QEP Resources, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 02/24/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.06. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.1.

Analyst Opinion on QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP)

10 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for QEP Resources in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $1.68, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 48.30%. The high price target for QEP is $3.40 and the low price target for QEP is $1.00. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 6 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

QEP Resources has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.00, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 6 hold ratings, and 2 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $1.68, QEP Resources has a forecasted downside of 48.3% from its current price of $3.24. QEP Resources has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP)

QEP Resources has a dividend yield of 0.62%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. QEP Resources does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP)

In the past three months, QEP Resources insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 2.87% of the stock of QEP Resources is held by insiders. 55.64% of the stock of QEP Resources is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP



Earnings for QEP Resources are expected to decrease in the coming year, from $0.34 to ($0.28) per share. The P/E ratio of QEP Resources is 27.00, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 33.32. The P/E ratio of QEP Resources is 27.00, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Oils/Energy sector average P/E ratio of about 26.27. QEP Resources has a P/B Ratio of 0.29. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

