Earnings results for Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR)

Rattler Midstream LP is expected* to report earnings on 02/24/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.24. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.27.

Analyst Opinion on Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR)

13 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Rattler Midstream in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $9.90, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 3.41%. The high price target for RTLR is $13.00 and the low price target for RTLR is $7.00. There are currently 9 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Rattler Midstream has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.31, and is based on 4 buy ratings, 9 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $9.90, Rattler Midstream has a forecasted downside of 3.4% from its current price of $10.25. Rattler Midstream has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR)

Rattler Midstream is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 7.80%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Rattler Midstream does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Rattler Midstream is 125.00%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on EPS estimates, Rattler Midstream will have a dividend payout ratio of 76.19% in the coming year. This indicates that Rattler Midstream may not be able to sustain their current dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR)

In the past three months, Rattler Midstream insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 24.99% of the stock of Rattler Midstream is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR



Earnings for Rattler Midstream are expected to grow by 17.98% in the coming year, from $0.89 to $1.05 per share. The P/E ratio of Rattler Midstream is 12.81, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 33.32. The P/E ratio of Rattler Midstream is 12.81, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Oils/Energy sector average P/E ratio of about 26.27. Rattler Midstream has a PEG Ratio of 0.26. PEG Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued. Rattler Midstream has a P/B Ratio of 1.39. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

