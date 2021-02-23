Earnings results for Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM)

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 02/24/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.04. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.78.

Analyst Opinion on Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Rayonier Advanced Materials in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $4.55, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 47.70%. The high price target for RYAM is $5.50 and the low price target for RYAM is $3.60. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM)

Rayonier Advanced Materials does not currently pay a dividend. Rayonier Advanced Materials does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM)

In the past three months, Rayonier Advanced Materials insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 3.12% of the stock of Rayonier Advanced Materials is held by insiders. 66.02% of the stock of Rayonier Advanced Materials is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM



Earnings for Rayonier Advanced Materials are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($0.08) to ($0.50) per share. The P/E ratio of Rayonier Advanced Materials is 27.19, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 33.32. The P/E ratio of Rayonier Advanced Materials is 27.19, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Basic Materials sector average P/E ratio of about 23.57. Rayonier Advanced Materials has a P/B Ratio of 0.81. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

