Earnings results for Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX)

Repare Therapeutics Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 02/24/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.41.

Analyst Opinion on Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Repare Therapeutics in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $36.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 12.27%. The high price target for RPTX is $41.00 and the low price target for RPTX is $27.00. There are currently 1 hold rating, 4 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Repare Therapeutics has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 4 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $36.50, Repare Therapeutics has a forecasted upside of 12.3% from its current price of $32.51. Repare Therapeutics has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX)

Repare Therapeutics does not currently pay a dividend. Repare Therapeutics does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX)

In the past three months, Repare Therapeutics insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $3,967,634.00 in company stock. 64.81% of the stock of Repare Therapeutics is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX



Earnings for Repare Therapeutics are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($2.35) to ($2.02) per share.

