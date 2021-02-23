Earnings results for Ryerson (NYSE:RYI)

Ryerson Holding Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 02/24/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.42. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.3.

Analyst Opinion on Ryerson (NYSE:RYI)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Ryerson in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $7.83, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 46.46%. The high price target for RYI is $9.00 and the low price target for RYI is $7.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Ryerson has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Ryerson (NYSE:RYI)

Ryerson does not currently pay a dividend. Ryerson does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Ryerson (NYSE:RYI)

In the past three months, Ryerson insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 2.23% of the stock of Ryerson is held by insiders. 88.70% of the stock of Ryerson is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Ryerson (NYSE:RYI



Earnings for Ryerson are expected to grow by 311.90% in the coming year, from $0.42 to $1.73 per share. The P/E ratio of Ryerson is -24.38, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Ryerson is -24.38, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Ryerson has a P/B Ratio of 3.09. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

