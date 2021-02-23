Earnings results for Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT)

Safety Insurance Group, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 02/24/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.44.

Safety Insurance Group is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 4.65%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Safety Insurance Group has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years.

In the past three months, Safety Insurance Group insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $59,720.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 4.80% of the stock of Safety Insurance Group is held by insiders. 79.77% of the stock of Safety Insurance Group is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

The P/E ratio of Safety Insurance Group is 10.43, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 33.32. The P/E ratio of Safety Insurance Group is 10.43, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 23.42. Safety Insurance Group has a P/B Ratio of 1.47. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

