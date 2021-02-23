Earnings results for SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE)

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation is estimated to report earnings on 02/24/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.26. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.45.

SeaSpine last released its quarterly earnings results on November 14th, 2020. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.07. The company earned $43.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.10 million. SeaSpine has generated ($2.07) earnings per share over the last year. SeaSpine has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 24th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for SeaSpine in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $18.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 0.44%. The high price target for SPNE is $23.00 and the low price target for SPNE is $10.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 6 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

SeaSpine has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.86, and is based on 6 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $18.00, SeaSpine has a forecasted downside of 0.4% from its current price of $18.08. SeaSpine has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE)

SeaSpine does not currently pay a dividend. SeaSpine does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE)

In the past three months, SeaSpine insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 9.76% of the stock of SeaSpine is held by insiders. 76.72% of the stock of SeaSpine is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE



Earnings for SeaSpine are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.43) to ($0.98) per share. The P/E ratio of SeaSpine is -10.83, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of SeaSpine is -10.83, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. SeaSpine has a P/B Ratio of 3.15. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

