Earnings results for ServiceSource International (NASDAQ:SREV)

ServiceSource International, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 02/24/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.

Analyst Opinion on ServiceSource International (NASDAQ:SREV)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for ServiceSource International in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $2.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 16.28%. The high price target for SREV is $2.00 and the low price target for SREV is $2.00. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: ServiceSource International (NASDAQ:SREV)

ServiceSource International does not currently pay a dividend. ServiceSource International does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: ServiceSource International (NASDAQ:SREV)

In the past three months, ServiceSource International insiders have bought 158,485.04% more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $6,414,765.00 in company stock and sold $4,045.00 in company stock. Only 9.50% of the stock of ServiceSource International is held by insiders. 65.79% of the stock of ServiceSource International is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of ServiceSource International (NASDAQ:SREV



The P/E ratio of ServiceSource International is -8.19, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of ServiceSource International is -8.19, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. ServiceSource International has a P/B Ratio of 1.83. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

