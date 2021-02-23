Earnings results for Solar Capital (NASDAQ:SLRC)

Solar Capital Ltd. is expected* to report earnings on 02/24/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.35. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.41.

Analyst Opinion on Solar Capital (NASDAQ:SLRC)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Solar Capital in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $18.14, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 4.56%. The high price target for SLRC is $20.00 and the low price target for SLRC is $17.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Solar Capital has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.71, and is based on 5 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $18.14, Solar Capital has a forecasted downside of 4.6% from its current price of $19.01. Solar Capital has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Solar Capital (NASDAQ:SLRC)

Solar Capital is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 8.63%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Solar Capital has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Solar Capital is 95.91%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on EPS estimates, Solar Capital will have a dividend payout ratio of 103.80% in the coming year. This indicates that Solar Capital may not be able to sustain their current dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Solar Capital (NASDAQ:SLRC)

In the past three months, Solar Capital insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 6.70% of the stock of Solar Capital is held by insiders. 54.65% of the stock of Solar Capital is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Solar Capital (NASDAQ:SLRC)



Earnings for Solar Capital are expected to grow by 12.86% in the coming year, from $1.40 to $1.58 per share. The P/E ratio of Solar Capital is -158.42, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Solar Capital has a P/B Ratio of 0.89. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

