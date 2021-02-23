Earnings results for Solar Senior Capital (NASDAQ:SUNS)

Solar Senior Capital Ltd. is expected* to report earnings on 02/24/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.3. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.35.

Analyst Opinion on Solar Senior Capital (NASDAQ:SUNS)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Solar Senior Capital in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $17.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 14.17%. The high price target for SUNS is $19.00 and the low price target for SUNS is $15.00. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Solar Senior Capital (NASDAQ:SUNS)

Solar Senior Capital is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 8.14%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Solar Senior Capital has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Solar Senior Capital is 85.11%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on EPS estimates, Solar Senior Capital will have a dividend payout ratio of 100.00% in the coming year. This indicates that Solar Senior Capital may not be able to sustain their current dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Solar Senior Capital (NASDAQ:SUNS)

In the past three months, Solar Senior Capital insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 5.70% of the stock of Solar Senior Capital is held by insiders. Only 15.98% of the stock of Solar Senior Capital is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Solar Senior Capital (NASDAQ:SUNS



Earnings for Solar Senior Capital are expected to decrease by -5.51% in the coming year, from $1.27 to $1.20 per share. The P/E ratio of Solar Senior Capital is 18.38, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 32.80. The P/E ratio of Solar Senior Capital is 18.38, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 23.44. Solar Senior Capital has a P/B Ratio of 0.91. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

