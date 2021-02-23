Earnings results for SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN)

SpartanNash Company is expected* to report earnings on 02/24/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.46. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.23.

SpartanNash last issued its quarterly earnings results on November 16th, 2020. The reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. SpartanNash has generated $1.10 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.4. SpartanNash has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, February 24th, 2021. SpartanNash will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, February 24th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for SpartanNash in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $20.40, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 11.96%. The high price target for SPTN is $23.00 and the low price target for SPTN is $18.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 4 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

SpartanNash has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.14, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 4 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $20.40, SpartanNash has a forecasted upside of 12.0% from its current price of $18.22. SpartanNash has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN)

SpartanNash is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 4.23%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. SpartanNash does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of SpartanNash is 70.00%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, SpartanNash will have a dividend payout ratio of 35.48% next year. This indicates that SpartanNash will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN)

In the past three months, SpartanNash insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $265,297.00 in company stock. Only 1.80% of the stock of SpartanNash is held by insiders. 83.88% of the stock of SpartanNash is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN



Earnings for SpartanNash are expected to decrease by -15.23% in the coming year, from $2.56 to $2.17 per share. The P/E ratio of SpartanNash is 9.39, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 33.32. The P/E ratio of SpartanNash is 9.39, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Retail/Wholesale sector average P/E ratio of about 35.84. SpartanNash has a P/B Ratio of 0.96. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here