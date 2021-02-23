Earnings results for Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI)

Stoneridge, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 02/24/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.03. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.28.

Analyst Opinion on Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Stoneridge in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $24.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 19.95%. The high price target for SRI is $28.00 and the low price target for SRI is $20.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Stoneridge has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.33, and is based on 1 buy rating, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $24.00, Stoneridge has a forecasted downside of 19.9% from its current price of $29.98. Stoneridge has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI)

Stoneridge does not currently pay a dividend. Stoneridge does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI)

In the past three months, Stoneridge insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $905,400.00 in company stock. Only 4.60% of the stock of Stoneridge is held by insiders. 95.31% of the stock of Stoneridge is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI



Earnings for Stoneridge are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.15) to $0.86 per share. The P/E ratio of Stoneridge is -107.07, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Stoneridge is -107.07, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Stoneridge has a P/B Ratio of 2.83. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

