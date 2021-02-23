Earnings results for Tenneco (NYSE:TEN)

Tenneco Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 02/24/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 6 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.01. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.28.

Analyst Opinion on Tenneco (NYSE:TEN)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Tenneco in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $7.50, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 29.71%. The high price target for TEN is $13.00 and the low price target for TEN is $4.00. There are currently 1 sell rating and 3 hold ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Tenneco has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 1.75, and is based on no buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $7.50, Tenneco has a forecasted downside of 29.7% from its current price of $10.67. Tenneco has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Tenneco (NYSE:TEN)

Tenneco does not currently pay a dividend. Tenneco does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Tenneco (NYSE:TEN)

In the past three months, Tenneco insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $37,821,309.00 in company stock. Only 2.29% of the stock of Tenneco is held by insiders. 66.33% of the stock of Tenneco is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for Tenneco are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.24) to $3.12 per share. The P/E ratio of Tenneco is -0.44, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Tenneco is -0.44, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Tenneco has a P/B Ratio of 0.38. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

