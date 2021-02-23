Earnings results for Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY)

Tivity Health, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 02/24/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.31. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.4.

Analyst Opinion on Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Tivity Health in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $20.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 16.91%. The high price target for TVTY is $27.00 and the low price target for TVTY is $11.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 2 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Tivity Health has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.50, and is based on 5 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $20.00, Tivity Health has a forecasted downside of 16.9% from its current price of $24.07. Tivity Health has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY)

Tivity Health does not currently pay a dividend. Tivity Health does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY)

In the past three months, Tivity Health insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 11.77% of the stock of Tivity Health is held by insiders. 91.57% of the stock of Tivity Health is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY



Earnings for Tivity Health are expected to decrease by -25.86% in the coming year, from $1.74 to $1.29 per share. The P/E ratio of Tivity Health is -2.18, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Tivity Health is -2.18, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Tivity Health has a PEG Ratio of 1.60. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Tivity Health has a P/B Ratio of 5.09. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

