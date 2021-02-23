Earnings results for TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX)

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 02/24/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.34. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.45.

Analyst Opinion on TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for TPG RE Finance Trust in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $10.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 8.76%. The high price target for TRTX is $13.00 and the low price target for TRTX is $7.50. There are currently 1 hold rating, 3 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

TPG RE Finance Trust has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX)

TPG RE Finance Trust is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 7.30%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. TPG RE Finance Trust has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of TPG RE Finance Trust is 45.45%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, TPG RE Finance Trust will have a dividend payout ratio of 65.04% next year. This indicates that TPG RE Finance Trust will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX)

In the past three months, TPG RE Finance Trust insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.40% of the stock of TPG RE Finance Trust is held by insiders. 59.08% of the stock of TPG RE Finance Trust is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX



Earnings for TPG RE Finance Trust are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.09) to $1.23 per share. The P/E ratio of TPG RE Finance Trust is -6.45, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of TPG RE Finance Trust is -6.45, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. TPG RE Finance Trust has a P/B Ratio of 0.53. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

