Earnings results for Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC)

Tutor Perini Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 02/24/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.65. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.13.

Analyst Opinion on Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Tutor Perini in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $18.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 1.87%. The high price target for TPC is $22.00 and the low price target for TPC is $14.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Tutor Perini has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.67, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $18.00, Tutor Perini has a forecasted upside of 1.9% from its current price of $17.67. Tutor Perini has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC)

Tutor Perini does not currently pay a dividend. Tutor Perini does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC)

In the past three months, Tutor Perini insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $4,072,874.00 in company stock. Only 24.30% of the stock of Tutor Perini is held by insiders. 72.22% of the stock of Tutor Perini is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC



Earnings for Tutor Perini are expected to grow by 16.83% in the coming year, from $2.08 to $2.43 per share. The P/E ratio of Tutor Perini is -63.11, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Tutor Perini is -63.11, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Tutor Perini has a P/B Ratio of 0.62. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here