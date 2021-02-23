Earnings results for U.S. Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR)

U S Concrete, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 02/24/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.38. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.23.

Analyst Opinion on U.S. Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for U.S. Concrete in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $26.14, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 47.65%. The high price target for USCR is $36.00 and the low price target for USCR is $18.00. There are currently 6 hold ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: U.S. Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR)

U.S. Concrete does not currently pay a dividend. U.S. Concrete does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: U.S. Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR)

In the past three months, U.S. Concrete insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $401,172.00 in company stock. Only 5.30% of the stock of U.S. Concrete is held by insiders. 68.20% of the stock of U.S. Concrete is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of U.S. Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR



Earnings for U.S. Concrete are expected to grow by 18.10% in the coming year, from $1.05 to $1.24 per share. The P/E ratio of U.S. Concrete is 26.99, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 33.32. The P/E ratio of U.S. Concrete is 26.99, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Construction sector average P/E ratio of about 30.95. U.S. Concrete has a P/B Ratio of 2.26. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

