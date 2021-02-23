Earnings results for United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC)

United Insurance Holdings Corp. is expected* to report earnings on 02/24/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-1.8. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.36.

Analyst Opinion on United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for United Insurance in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $7.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 19.05%. The high price target for UIHC is $7.00 and the low price target for UIHC is $7.00. There are currently 1 sell rating and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

United Insurance has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.00, and is based on 1 buy rating, no hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $7.00, United Insurance has a forecasted upside of 19.0% from its current price of $5.88. United Insurance has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC)

United Insurance is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 4.08%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. United Insurance has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. Based on EPS estimates, United Insurance will have a dividend payout ratio of 120.00% in the coming year. This indicates that United Insurance may not be able to sustain their current dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC)

In the past three months, United Insurance insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $99,857.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. 53.10% of the stock of United Insurance is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 33.09% of the stock of United Insurance is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC



Earnings for United Insurance are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($3.33) to $0.20 per share. The P/E ratio of United Insurance is -3.54, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of United Insurance is -3.54, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. United Insurance has a P/B Ratio of 0.49. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

