Earnings results for Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD)

Upland Software, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 02/24/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.16. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.4.

Analyst Opinion on Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Upland Software in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $53.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 3.10%. The high price target for UPLD is $60.00 and the low price target for UPLD is $43.00. There are currently 7 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Upland Software has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD)

Upland Software does not currently pay a dividend. Upland Software does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD)

In the past three months, Upland Software insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $14,730,725.00 in company stock. Only 10.60% of the stock of Upland Software is held by insiders. 77.64% of the stock of Upland Software is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD



Earnings for Upland Software are expected to decrease by -57.78% in the coming year, from $0.90 to $0.38 per share. The P/E ratio of Upland Software is -19.96, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Upland Software is -19.96, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Upland Software has a PEG Ratio of 12.43. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Upland Software has a P/B Ratio of 6.16. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

