Earnings results for Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO)

Vapotherm, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 02/24/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.57. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.6.

Analyst Opinion on Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Vapotherm in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $44.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 54.60%. The high price target for VAPO is $53.00 and the low price target for VAPO is $39.00. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO)

Vapotherm does not currently pay a dividend. Vapotherm does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO)

In the past three months, Vapotherm insiders have sold 880.70% more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $217,120.00 in company stock and sold $2,129,306.00 in company stock. Only 34.40% of the stock of Vapotherm is held by insiders. 70.35% of the stock of Vapotherm is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO



Earnings for Vapotherm are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($2.08) to ($2.09) per share. The P/E ratio of Vapotherm is -13.55, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Vapotherm is -13.55, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Vapotherm has a P/B Ratio of 11.16. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

