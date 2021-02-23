Earnings results for Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR)

Venator Materials PLC is expected* to report earnings on 02/24/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.14. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.09.

Analyst Opinion on Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR)

9 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Venator Materials in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $2.85, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 32.09%. The high price target for VNTR is $5.00 and the low price target for VNTR is $1.80. There are currently 6 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Venator Materials has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.33, and is based on 3 buy ratings, 6 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $2.85, Venator Materials has a forecasted downside of 32.1% from its current price of $4.20. Venator Materials has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR)

Venator Materials does not currently pay a dividend. Venator Materials does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR)

In the past three months, Venator Materials insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $91,224,085.00 in company stock. Only 1.40% of the stock of Venator Materials is held by insiders. Only 31.79% of the stock of Venator Materials is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR



Earnings for Venator Materials are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.23) to $0.21 per share. The P/E ratio of Venator Materials is -1.97, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Venator Materials is -1.97, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Venator Materials has a P/B Ratio of 0.66. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here