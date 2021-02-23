Earnings results for Vista Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ)

Vista Gold Corporation is estimated to report earnings on 02/24/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.02. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.01.

Analyst Opinion on Vista Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Vista Gold in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $3.25, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 212.50%. The high price target for VGZ is $3.25 and the low price target for VGZ is $3.25. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Vista Gold has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 3 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $3.25, Vista Gold has a forecasted upside of 212.5% from its current price of $1.04. Vista Gold has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Vista Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ)

Vista Gold does not currently pay a dividend. Vista Gold does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Vista Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ)

In the past three months, Vista Gold insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 4.00% of the stock of Vista Gold is held by insiders. Only 30.28% of the stock of Vista Gold is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Vista Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ



Earnings for Vista Gold are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($0.01) to ($0.08) per share. The P/E ratio of Vista Gold is 52.00, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 32.79. The P/E ratio of Vista Gold is 52.00, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Basic Materials sector average P/E ratio of about 23.82. Vista Gold has a P/B Ratio of 8.00. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

