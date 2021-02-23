Earnings results for Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC)

Warrior Met Coal, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 02/24/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.25. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.23.

Analyst Opinion on Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Warrior Met Coal in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $21.50, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 5.41%. The high price target for HCC is $26.00 and the low price target for HCC is $20.00. There are currently 5 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Warrior Met Coal has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.38, and is based on 3 buy ratings, 5 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $21.50, Warrior Met Coal has a forecasted downside of 5.4% from its current price of $22.73. Warrior Met Coal has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC)

Warrior Met Coal has a dividend yield of 0.88%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Warrior Met Coal has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Warrior Met Coal is 3.62%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Warrior Met Coal will have a dividend payout ratio of 9.48% next year. This indicates that Warrior Met Coal will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC)

In the past three months, Warrior Met Coal insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.45% of the stock of Warrior Met Coal is held by insiders. 98.18% of the stock of Warrior Met Coal is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC



Earnings for Warrior Met Coal are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.31) to $2.11 per share. The P/E ratio of Warrior Met Coal is 61.43, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 33.32. The P/E ratio of Warrior Met Coal is 61.43, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Oils/Energy sector average P/E ratio of about 26.27. Warrior Met Coal has a P/B Ratio of 1.52. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here