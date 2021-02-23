Earnings results for Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG)

Washington Prime Group Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 02/24/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.81. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $2.79.

Analyst Opinion on Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Washington Prime Group in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $9.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 30.62%. The high price target for WPG is $9.00 and the low price target for WPG is $9.00. There are currently 1 sell rating and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Washington Prime Group has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.00, and is based on 1 buy rating, no hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $9.00, Washington Prime Group has a forecasted upside of 30.6% from its current price of $6.89. Washington Prime Group has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG)

Washington Prime Group does not currently pay a dividend. Washington Prime Group does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG)

In the past three months, Washington Prime Group insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.39% of the stock of Washington Prime Group is held by insiders. 58.87% of the stock of Washington Prime Group is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG



Earnings for Washington Prime Group are expected to decrease by -19.44% in the coming year, from $0.36 to $0.29 per share. The P/E ratio of Washington Prime Group is -20.26, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Washington Prime Group is -20.26, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Washington Prime Group has a P/B Ratio of 1.83. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here