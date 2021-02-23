Earnings results for Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR)

Whitestone REIT is expected* to report earnings on 02/24/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.22. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.26.

Analyst Opinion on Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Whitestone REIT in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $9.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 0.90%. The high price target for WSR is $13.00 and the low price target for WSR is $5.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Whitestone REIT has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.33, and is based on 1 buy rating, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $9.00, Whitestone REIT has a forecasted upside of 0.9% from its current price of $8.92. Whitestone REIT has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR)

Whitestone REIT is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 4.71%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Whitestone REIT has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Whitestone REIT is 39.62%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Whitestone REIT will have a dividend payout ratio of 45.16% next year. This indicates that Whitestone REIT will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR)

In the past three months, Whitestone REIT insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $8,420.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 6.30% of the stock of Whitestone REIT is held by insiders. 56.02% of the stock of Whitestone REIT is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR



Earnings for Whitestone REIT are expected to grow by 12.05% in the coming year, from $0.83 to $0.93 per share. The P/E ratio of Whitestone REIT is 19.39, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 33.32. The P/E ratio of Whitestone REIT is 19.39, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 23.42. Whitestone REIT has a P/B Ratio of 1.03. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here