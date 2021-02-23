Earnings results for WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW)

WideOpenWest, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 02/24/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.16. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.08.

Analyst Opinion on WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for WideOpenWest in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $7.67, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 44.08%. The high price target for WOW is $9.00 and the low price target for WOW is $6.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

WideOpenWest has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.50, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $7.67, WideOpenWest has a forecasted downside of 44.1% from its current price of $13.71. WideOpenWest has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW)

WideOpenWest does not currently pay a dividend. WideOpenWest does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW)

In the past three months, WideOpenWest insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 4.00% of the stock of WideOpenWest is held by insiders. 80.20% of the stock of WideOpenWest is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW



Earnings for WideOpenWest are expected to grow by 117.86% in the coming year, from $0.28 to $0.61 per share. The P/E ratio of WideOpenWest is 54.84, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 33.32. The P/E ratio of WideOpenWest is 54.84, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Consumer Discretionary sector average P/E ratio of about 48.41.

