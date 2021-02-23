Earnings results for Zovio (NASDAQ:ZVO)

Zovio Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 02/24/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.06. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.15.

Analyst Opinion on Zovio (NASDAQ:ZVO)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Zovio in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $10.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 77.62%. The high price target for ZVO is $10.00 and the low price target for ZVO is $10.00. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Zovio has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 1 buy rating, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $10.00, Zovio has a forecasted upside of 77.6% from its current price of $5.63. Zovio has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Zovio (NASDAQ:ZVO)

Zovio does not currently pay a dividend. Zovio does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Zovio (NASDAQ:ZVO)

In the past three months, Zovio insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 8.40% of the stock of Zovio is held by insiders. 55.99% of the stock of Zovio is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Zovio (NASDAQ:ZVO



Earnings for Zovio are expected to grow by 162.50% in the coming year, from $0.16 to $0.42 per share. The P/E ratio of Zovio is -7.13, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Zovio is -7.13, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Zovio has a PEG Ratio of 1.81. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Zovio has a P/B Ratio of 1.72. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

