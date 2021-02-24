Earnings results for AAON (NASDAQ:AAON)

AAON, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 02/25/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.27. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.33.

Analyst Opinion on AAON (NASDAQ:AAON)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for AAON in the last 12 months. There are currently 1 sell rating and 1 hold rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: AAON (NASDAQ:AAON)

AAON has a dividend yield of 0.49%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. AAON does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of AAON is 37.25%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, AAON will have a dividend payout ratio of 31.67% next year. This indicates that AAON will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: AAON (NASDAQ:AAON)

In the past three months, AAON insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 22.41% of the stock of AAON is held by insiders. 71.48% of the stock of AAON is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of AAON (NASDAQ:AAON



Earnings for AAON are expected to decrease by -14.89% in the coming year, from $1.41 to $1.20 per share. The P/E ratio of AAON is 52.05, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 32.80. The P/E ratio of AAON is 52.05, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Construction sector average P/E ratio of about 30.97. AAON has a P/B Ratio of 13.64. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here