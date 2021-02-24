Earnings results for Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 02/25/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.69. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.51.

Analyst Opinion on Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC)

10 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Acadia Healthcare in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $44.67, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 14.35%. The high price target for ACHC is $60.00 and the low price target for ACHC is $30.00. There are currently 6 hold ratings, 3 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Acadia Healthcare has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.50, and is based on 3 buy ratings, 6 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $44.67, Acadia Healthcare has a forecasted downside of 14.3% from its current price of $52.15. Acadia Healthcare has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Acadia Healthcare does not currently pay a dividend. Acadia Healthcare does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC)

In the past three months, Acadia Healthcare insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.60% of the stock of Acadia Healthcare is held by insiders.

Earnings and Valuation of Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC)



Earnings for Acadia Healthcare are expected to grow by 13.73% in the coming year, from $2.33 to $2.65 per share. The P/E ratio of Acadia Healthcare is 46.15, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 32.81. The P/E ratio of Acadia Healthcare is 46.15, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Medical sector average P/E ratio of about 42.16. Acadia Healthcare has a PEG Ratio of 1.49. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Acadia Healthcare has a P/B Ratio of 1.84. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

