Earnings results for Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN)

Acceleron Pharma Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 02/25/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 8 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.67. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.44.

Analyst Opinion on Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN)

13 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Acceleron Pharma in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $134.54, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 4.85%. The high price target for XLRN is $168.00 and the low price target for XLRN is $73.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 1 hold rating, 10 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Acceleron Pharma has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.85, and is based on 10 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $134.54, Acceleron Pharma has a forecasted downside of 4.8% from its current price of $141.39. Acceleron Pharma has been the subject of 5 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN)

Acceleron Pharma does not currently pay a dividend. Acceleron Pharma does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN)

In the past three months, Acceleron Pharma insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $8,025,691.00 in company stock. Only 2.50% of the stock of Acceleron Pharma is held by insiders. 79.78% of the stock of Acceleron Pharma is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN



Earnings for Acceleron Pharma are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($2.47) to ($2.50) per share. The P/E ratio of Acceleron Pharma is -54.59, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Acceleron Pharma is -54.59, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Acceleron Pharma has a P/B Ratio of 16.69. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here