Earnings results for ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW)

ACI Worldwide, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 02/25/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.47.

Analyst Opinion on ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for ACI Worldwide in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $43.40, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 2.72%. The high price target for ACIW is $46.00 and the low price target for ACIW is $40.00. There are currently 6 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

ACI Worldwide has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 6 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $43.40, ACI Worldwide has a forecasted upside of 2.7% from its current price of $42.25. ACI Worldwide has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW)

ACI Worldwide does not currently pay a dividend. ACI Worldwide does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW)

In the past three months, ACI Worldwide insiders have sold 1,136.91% more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $99,918.00 in company stock and sold $1,235,899.00 in company stock. Only 4.37% of the stock of ACI Worldwide is held by insiders. 99.67% of the stock of ACI Worldwide is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW



The P/E ratio of ACI Worldwide is 82.84, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 32.80. The P/E ratio of ACI Worldwide is 82.84, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 73.81. ACI Worldwide has a P/B Ratio of 4.32. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here