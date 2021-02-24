Earnings results for ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR)

ACM Research, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 02/25/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.22. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.23.

7 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for ACM Research in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $108.50, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 3.11%. The high price target for ACMR is $150.00 and the low price target for ACMR is $51.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

ACM Research does not currently pay a dividend. ACM Research does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, ACM Research insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $17,089,670.00 in company stock. 46.02% of the stock of ACM Research is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 31.23% of the stock of ACM Research is held by institutions.

Earnings for ACM Research are expected to grow by 80.23% in the coming year, from $0.86 to $1.55 per share. The P/E ratio of ACM Research is 167.13, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 32.81. The P/E ratio of ACM Research is 167.13, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 73.80. ACM Research has a P/B Ratio of 18.79. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

