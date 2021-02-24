Earnings results for Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF)

Acushnet Holdings Corp. is expected* to report earnings on 02/25/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 6 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.13. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.24.

Analyst Opinion on Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Acushnet in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $32.03, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 27.51%. The high price target for GOLF is $50.00 and the low price target for GOLF is $22.25. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 4 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF)

Acushnet has a dividend yield of 1.40%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Acushnet does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Acushnet is 38.75%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Acushnet will have a dividend payout ratio of 35.23% next year. This indicates that Acushnet will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF)

In the past three months, Acushnet insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 54.30% of the stock of Acushnet is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 47.85% of the stock of Acushnet is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF



Earnings for Acushnet are expected to grow by 15.79% in the coming year, from $1.52 to $1.76 per share. The P/E ratio of Acushnet is 35.93, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 32.81. The P/E ratio of Acushnet is 35.93, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Consumer Discretionary sector average P/E ratio of about 47.26. Acushnet has a P/B Ratio of 3.49. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

