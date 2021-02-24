Earnings results for ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT)

ADC Therapeutics SA is estimated to report earnings on 02/25/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.69.

Analyst Opinion on ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for ADC Therapeutics in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $47.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 54.87%. The high price target for ADCT is $56.00 and the low price target for ADCT is $42.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

ADC Therapeutics has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.80, and is based on 4 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $47.50, ADC Therapeutics has a forecasted upside of 54.9% from its current price of $30.67. ADC Therapeutics has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT)

ADC Therapeutics does not currently pay a dividend. ADC Therapeutics does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT)

In the past three months, ADC Therapeutics insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 40.88% of the stock of ADC Therapeutics is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT



Earnings for ADC Therapeutics are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($3.83) to ($2.79) per share. The P/E ratio of ADC Therapeutics is -13.00, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of ADC Therapeutics is -13.00, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings.

