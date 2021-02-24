Earnings results for Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS)

Addus HomeCare Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 02/25/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.69.

Analyst Opinion on Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Addus HomeCare in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $108.60, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 5.64%. The high price target for ADUS is $115.00 and the low price target for ADUS is $98.00. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Addus HomeCare has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 4 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $108.60, Addus HomeCare has a forecasted downside of 5.6% from its current price of $115.09. Addus HomeCare has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS)

Addus HomeCare does not currently pay a dividend. Addus HomeCare does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS)

In the past three months, Addus HomeCare insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $51,923,962.00 in company stock. Only 6.90% of the stock of Addus HomeCare is held by insiders. 93.93% of the stock of Addus HomeCare is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS



Earnings for Addus HomeCare are expected to grow by 23.36% in the coming year, from $2.74 to $3.38 per share. Addus HomeCare has a PEG Ratio of 2.38. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Addus HomeCare has a P/B Ratio of 3.76. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

