Earnings results for ADT (NYSE:ADT)

ADT Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 02/25/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.32. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.03.

Analyst Opinion on ADT (NYSE:ADT)

9 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for ADT in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $10.98, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 12.91%. The high price target for ADT is $17.00 and the low price target for ADT is $6.50. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

ADT has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company's average rating score is 2.56, and is based on 5 buy ratings, 4 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts' consensus price target of $10.98, ADT has a forecasted upside of 12.9% from its current price of $9.72.

Dividend Strength: ADT (NYSE:ADT)

ADT has a dividend yield of 1.45%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. ADT has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. Based on earnings estimates, ADT will have a dividend payout ratio of 13.86% next year. This indicates that ADT will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: ADT (NYSE:ADT)

In the past three months, ADT insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.40% of the stock of ADT is held by insiders. 95.02% of the stock of ADT is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of ADT (NYSE:ADT



Earnings and Valuation of ADT (NYSE:ADT)

Earnings for ADT are expected to grow by 3.06% in the coming year, from $0.98 to $1.01 per share. The P/E ratio of ADT is -12.30, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. ADT has a PEG Ratio of 1.07. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. ADT has a P/B Ratio of 2.27. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

