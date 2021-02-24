Earnings results for Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO)

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 02/25/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-1.41. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-1.6.

Analyst Opinion on Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO)

11 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Agios Pharmaceuticals in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $67.64, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 25.62%. The high price target for AGIO is $82.00 and the low price target for AGIO is $50.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 10 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Agios Pharmaceuticals has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.91, and is based on 10 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $67.64, Agios Pharmaceuticals has a forecasted upside of 25.6% from its current price of $53.84. Agios Pharmaceuticals has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO)

Agios Pharmaceuticals does not currently pay a dividend. Agios Pharmaceuticals does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO)

In the past three months, Agios Pharmaceuticals insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 3.16% of the stock of Agios Pharmaceuticals is held by insiders. 92.93% of the stock of Agios Pharmaceuticals is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO



Earnings for Agios Pharmaceuticals are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($4.75) to ($6.07) per share. The P/E ratio of Agios Pharmaceuticals is -10.92, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Agios Pharmaceuticals is -10.92, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a P/B Ratio of 4.95. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

